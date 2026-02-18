Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.33 Billion Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,749,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,578,199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of MetLife worth $5,333,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.2% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Weiss Ratings downgraded MetLife from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.27.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.43 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 4.38%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.30%.

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

