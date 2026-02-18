Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.22 Billion Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,370,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 201,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Delta Air Lines worth $4,220,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 90.6% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 37.6% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $2,896,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 104,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,520.20. This trade represents a 26.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 35,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,647,942.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 138,176 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,835.20. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 520,550 shares of company stock valued at $37,101,667 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of DAL opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.90%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus set a $80.00 price target on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.47.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

