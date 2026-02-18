Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,420,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $4,066,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 102,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 54,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,984. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

KDP opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $36.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

