Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 49,365 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,107,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Republic Services worth $4,384,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 65.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $221.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.83 and its 200 day moving average is $220.10. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,121.88. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. The trade was a 9.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. UBS Group set a $220.00 target price on Republic Services in a report on Monday, January 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $246.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Republic Services from $268.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSG

More Republic Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Republic Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat — Republic reported $1.76 of diluted EPS vs. consensus ~$1.62, beating estimates and showing year‑over‑year EPS improvement. This supports the stock’s fundamentals. PR Newswire: Republic Services Q4 and FY2026 Guidance

Q4 EPS beat — Republic reported $1.76 of diluted EPS vs. consensus ~$1.62, beating estimates and showing year‑over‑year EPS improvement. This supports the stock’s fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Raised/solid FY2026 guidance — Company set EPS guidance of $7.20–$7.28 (above consensus ~7.14) and revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations, signaling management confidence in mid‑single‑digit growth. PR Newswire: Guidance

Raised/solid FY2026 guidance — Company set EPS guidance of $7.20–$7.28 (above consensus ~7.14) and revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations, signaling management confidence in mid‑single‑digit growth. Neutral Sentiment: Solid 2025 cash generation and shareholder returns — Republic highlighted strong full‑year operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow for 2025 and returned $1.6B to shareholders, plus announced a quarterly dividend; these are supportive but mostly confirmatory. PR Newswire: Cashflow & Returns

Solid 2025 cash generation and shareholder returns — Republic highlighted strong full‑year operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow for 2025 and returned $1.6B to shareholders, plus announced a quarterly dividend; these are supportive but mostly confirmatory. Neutral Sentiment: Transcript/management commentary available — The earnings call transcript provides detail on margin drivers, pricing, and cost outlook; useful for judging whether guidance is conservative or optimistic. Yahoo Finance: Q4 2025 Earnings Transcript

Transcript/management commentary available — The earnings call transcript provides detail on margin drivers, pricing, and cost outlook; useful for judging whether guidance is conservative or optimistic. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations and operating cash flow softened — Q4 revenue (~$4.1B) came in below Street estimates and operating cash flow weakened year‑over‑year; operating profit showed slight pressure and capex rose, which could weigh on near‑term free cash flow. QuiverQuant: Revenue Miss, EPS Beat

Revenue missed expectations and operating cash flow softened — Q4 revenue (~$4.1B) came in below Street estimates and operating cash flow weakened year‑over‑year; operating profit showed slight pressure and capex rose, which could weigh on near‑term free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and volume — Shares are trading with heavier volume as investors reprice the mix of EPS outperformance vs. revenue/cashflow softness; watch near‑term technical levels and how guidance is interpreted by sell‑side models. MarketBeat: RSG Quote & Metrics

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.