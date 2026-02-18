Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,990,426 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,347,438 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,646,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 2,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Trending Headlines about UBS Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerages rate UBS a “Moderate Buy,” reinforcing investor confidence in the bank’s outlook and helping underpin the stock’s move higher. Article Title

Brokerages rate UBS a “Moderate Buy,” reinforcing investor confidence in the bank’s outlook and helping underpin the stock’s move higher. Neutral Sentiment: UBS research drove a high-profile upgrade of Southwest Airlines to “Buy,” illustrating the strength and market impact of UBS’ equity research desk (this bolsters fee/research credibility but is not a direct earnings driver for UBS). Article Title

UBS research drove a high-profile upgrade of Southwest Airlines to “Buy,” illustrating the strength and market impact of UBS’ equity research desk (this bolsters fee/research credibility but is not a direct earnings driver for UBS). Neutral Sentiment: UBS upgraded Rivian after a large share rally but flagged limited upside, showing UBS is actively repositioning coverage after volatile moves—again positive for the brokerage franchise but mixed for near-term research alpha. Article Title

UBS upgraded Rivian after a large share rally but flagged limited upside, showing UBS is actively repositioning coverage after volatile moves—again positive for the brokerage franchise but mixed for near-term research alpha. Neutral Sentiment: UBS retained and adjusted ratings on several regional banks (Western Alliance, SouthState, East West), highlighting steady research activity across financials that supports recurring research/IB revenues. Western Alliance article SouthState article East West article

UBS retained and adjusted ratings on several regional banks (Western Alliance, SouthState, East West), highlighting steady research activity across financials that supports recurring research/IB revenues. Neutral Sentiment: UBS’ equities leadership signaled increased caution on U.S. tech capex-to-profit conversion, driving industry commentary and showing UBS taking a more cautious stance on growth tech — notable for markets but mixed for UBS’ own earnings. Article Title

UBS’ equities leadership signaled increased caution on U.S. tech capex-to-profit conversion, driving industry commentary and showing UBS taking a more cautious stance on growth tech — notable for markets but mixed for UBS’ own earnings. Negative Sentiment: A three-person UBS advisory team managing roughly $480M in client AUM left to join Wells Fargo, a near-term hit to wealth-management AUM and potential revenue if more advisor departures follow. Article Title

A three-person UBS advisory team managing roughly $480M in client AUM left to join Wells Fargo, a near-term hit to wealth-management AUM and potential revenue if more advisor departures follow. Negative Sentiment: UK’s Financial Times reports a court ordered UBS to give Credit Suisse shareholders access to valuation documents — this increases legal/disclosure risk and keeps potential liabilities and reputational issues in focus. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Zacks Research lowered UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

UBS Group Stock Up 0.7%

UBS Group stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 10.88%.The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

