Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,927,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $4,935,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

