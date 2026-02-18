Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Stake Trimmed by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $227.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $230.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.13. The company has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

