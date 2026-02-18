Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Stake Boosted by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 7.9% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $59,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $227.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $230.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.