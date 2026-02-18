Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.33%.Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Valmont Industries updated its FY 2026 guidance to 20.500-23.500 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Valmont Industries’ conference call:

Infrastructure momentum is driving growth — $1.5 billion backlog (up 22%) , targeted capacity investments and AI-enabled scheduling position utility to be the primary growth engine with incremental margins in the mid‑to‑upper 20% range (approaching 30%).

, targeted capacity investments and AI-enabled scheduling position utility to be the primary growth engine with incremental margins in the mid‑to‑upper 20% range (approaching 30%). Agriculture remains a drag with Q4 sales down 19.9% and a Brazil charge of $50 million (legal reserves and credit losses) that produced a Q4 operating loss; management says exposures are fully accrued but is assuming no near‑term North American recovery.

(legal reserves and credit losses) that produced a Q4 operating loss; management says exposures are fully accrued but is assuming no near‑term North American recovery. Reported results and 2026 guidance are constructive — Q4 adjusted EPS of $4.92 (+28.1%), FY adjusted EPS $19.09 (+11.1%), and 2026 guidance of $4.2–4.4B in sales and $20.50–23.50 in diluted EPS (midpoint implying ~15% EPS growth).

(+28.1%), FY adjusted EPS (+11.1%), and 2026 guidance of in sales and in diluted EPS (midpoint implying ~15% EPS growth). Strong cash generation and shareholder returns with FY operating cash flow of $457M, free cash flow of $311M, ~$198M of share repurchases in 2025 (part of a $700M program), and planned 2026 CapEx of $170–200M focused on high‑return utility capacity expansion.

VMI opened at $445.44 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $487.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $434.92 and its 200 day moving average is $406.37.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $491.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

