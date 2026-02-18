Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.33%.Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Valmont Industries updated its FY 2026 guidance to 20.500-23.500 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Valmont Industries’ conference call:
- Infrastructure momentum is driving growth — $1.5 billion backlog (up 22%), targeted capacity investments and AI-enabled scheduling position utility to be the primary growth engine with incremental margins in the mid‑to‑upper 20% range (approaching 30%).
- Agriculture remains a drag with Q4 sales down 19.9% and a Brazil charge of $50 million (legal reserves and credit losses) that produced a Q4 operating loss; management says exposures are fully accrued but is assuming no near‑term North American recovery.
- Reported results and 2026 guidance are constructive — Q4 adjusted EPS of $4.92 (+28.1%), FY adjusted EPS $19.09 (+11.1%), and 2026 guidance of $4.2–4.4B in sales and $20.50–23.50 in diluted EPS (midpoint implying ~15% EPS growth).
- Strong cash generation and shareholder returns with FY operating cash flow of $457M, free cash flow of $311M, ~$198M of share repurchases in 2025 (part of a $700M program), and planned 2026 CapEx of $170–200M focused on high‑return utility capacity expansion.
Valmont Industries Trading Down 6.3%
VMI opened at $445.44 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $487.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $434.92 and its 200 day moving average is $406.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMI
Valmont Industries News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Valmont Industries this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $20.50–$23.50 and highlighted backlog growth, signaling multi‑year demand visibility that supports longer‑term earnings. Valmont Reports Fourth Quarter GAAP EPS of $9.05 and Adjusted EPS of $4.92; Provides Full-Year 2026 EPS Outlook of $20.50 to $23.50
- Positive Sentiment: Company commentary and analyst write‑ups point to strength in infrastructure end markets (utility poles, engineered structures), which helped offset softness in agriculture and supports near‑term revenue conversion from backlog. VMI Q4 Deep Dive: Infrastructure Strength Offsets Agriculture Weakness as Guidance Holds Steady
- Neutral Sentiment: Results were mixed: adjusted EPS improved year‑over‑year but missed consensus by $0.03 and revenue was essentially flat (+0.1% YoY). The company posted GAAP EPS of $9.05 (includes items) and provided slides/call for detail — investors will be parsing margin drivers and segment trends. Valmont earnings press release / slide deck
- Negative Sentiment: The small EPS miss and reported sales underperformance triggered selling pressure; some headlines emphasized the miss and catalogued the mixed demand environment, which likely pressured the stock despite the constructive guidance. Valmont Drops on Q4 Figures
- Negative Sentiment: Agriculture end‑market softness noted on the call and in transcripts is a key risk: slower ag demand can weigh on near‑term revenue and margins if infrastructure backlog conversion slows. Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.
Valmont Industries Company Profile
Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.
The company operates through several core business segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Valmont Industries
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.