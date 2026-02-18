Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Short Interest Down 19.7% in January

Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 708,980 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the January 15th total of 882,687 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,938,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,938,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 69,439 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 98,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,081 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Valens Semiconductor by 120.7% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 71,332 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Valens Semiconductor stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 446,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,621. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Valens Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valens Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Corp. is a provider of high-speed connectivity solutions, specializing in semiconductor chipsets that enable the transmission of uncompressed video, audio and data over common cabling such as twisted-pair and coax. The company’s flagship technology, HDBaseT, supports the simultaneous delivery of multiple signal types—including HDMI, USB, Ethernet and power—over a single cable. This multi-service approach addresses the growing demands of both consumer electronics and automotive infotainment systems, where bandwidth, reliability and low latency are critical.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Israel, Valens maintains research and development operations across North America, Europe and Asia.

