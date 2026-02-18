UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Ishbia Mat Sells 632,874 Shares

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $3,088,425.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,127,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,784,166.64. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UWM alerts:

On Friday, February 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $3,126,397.56.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $2,949,192.84.

On Monday, February 9th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $2,917,549.14.

On Friday, February 6th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $3,063,110.16.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $3,196,013.70.

On Monday, February 2nd, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $3,290,944.80.

On Friday, January 30th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $3,164,370.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $3,727,627.86.

On Monday, January 26th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $3,639,025.50.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $3,714,970.38.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWMC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.82. 11,504,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,864,271. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. UWM Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price objective on UWM in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on UWM in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of UWM from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UWM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UWM by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,959,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,754 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in UWM by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 11,296,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881,586 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at $45,867,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in UWM by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,991,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,806 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the third quarter valued at $32,630,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UWM

(Get Free Report)

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.