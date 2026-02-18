Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) SVP Carolyn Ann Frank Sells 1,750 Shares

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) SVP Carolyn Ann Frank sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,581.76. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $220.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.65 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 141,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 4.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.2% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc (NYSE: UTI) is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI’s curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

