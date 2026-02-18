Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Major Shareholder James Gottwald Sells 11,112 Shares

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) major shareholder James Gottwald sold 11,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $100,563.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 588,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,689.65. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tredegar stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $305.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. Tredegar Corporation has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $9.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tredegar by 531.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tredegar by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Tredegar in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Tredegar Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in high-performance plastic films and aluminum extrusions. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company operates through two primary segments—Films and Manufactured Products—serving a broad range of industries that include flexible packaging, medical devices, electronics, building and construction. Tredegar’s operations focus on delivering tailored solutions that meet demanding specifications for barrier properties, film strength and extrusion tolerances.

The Films segment produces a variety of polyolefin films, including cast and blown polyethylene, BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene), barrier films and specialty medical-grade films.

