Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Transense Technologies (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Transense Technologies had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 30.05%.

Transense Technologies Trading Up 2.5%

TRT stock opened at GBX 64.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The company has a market cap of £9.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 118.85. Transense Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 62 and a 52 week high of GBX 178.90.

About Transense Technologies

Transense is a developer of specialist wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Products include the patent protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology, used to improve equipment power, performance, reliability and efficiency; iTrack, Transense’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, recently licensed to Bridgestone Corporation, the world’s largest tyre producer, under a ten-year deal; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.

