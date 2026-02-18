Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Sells $618,259.50 in Stock

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) EVP Colin Yankee sold 11,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $618,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,255.25. The trade was a 19.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,669,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183,146. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 44.36%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. TD Cowen cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 36,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 27,878 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 130,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 45.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 46,471 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 356.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 564,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,151 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

Further Reading

