Top Streaming Stocks To Research – February 15th

Spotify Technology, Roku, Confluent, Corsair Gaming, and Franco-Nevada are the five Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks commonly refer to shares of companies that deliver audio or video content over the internet (e.g., Netflix, Spotify), and are judged by investors on subscriber growth, engagement, and recurring revenue. The term is also used for mining “streaming” or royalty companies (e.g., Franco‑Nevada) that pay upfront for the right to buy a portion of future production at discounted prices, offering investors a way to gain commodity exposure with steadier cash flows. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Roku (ROKU)

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Confluent (CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CFLT

Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRSR

Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNV

Further Reading