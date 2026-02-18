Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $426,000 in Argan, Inc. $AGX

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,577 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Argan by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 118.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Argan by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 37.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Argan in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of AGX opened at $407.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 0.63. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.02 and a 52-week high of $449.90.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.35. Argan had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $251.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Argan news, Director James W. Quinn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.04, for a total transaction of $328,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 19,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.70, for a total transaction of $7,347,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,134,246.90. This trade represents a 42.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 55,915 shares of company stock valued at $20,182,794 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Glj Research upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Argan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $397.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.20.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc (NYSE: AGX) is a holding company that provides professional technical and management services to the power generation and renewable energy industries. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company delivers engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM), commissioning and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for a broad range of energy facilities. Argan focuses on projects for utility, industrial and municipally owned clients, helping to bring efficient thermal and renewable energy plants into operation and maintain optimal performance over the asset life cycle.

The company’s principal subsidiaries include Gemma Power Systems, which specializes in turnkey construction of combined-cycle, simple-cycle, cogeneration and renewable energy plants; Atlantic Projects Company, which provides electrical balance-of-plant, control systems, instrumentation and commissioning services; and Infrastructure Solutions, which offers industrial maintenance, outage support and modification services.

