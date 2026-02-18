The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 84.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,711 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $26,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 7,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 32.3% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,735,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 746,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,545,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 55,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.70, for a total value of $16,424,515.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 260,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,718,956.30. This represents a 17.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,400 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total value of $3,127,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 117,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,366,997. This trade represents a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 101,765 shares of company stock worth $29,877,543 over the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of TRV opened at $298.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.43 and a 52 week high of $304.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.82.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.79. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 12.88%.The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

