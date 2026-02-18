The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52,243 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $35,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $1,296,565,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,957,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $672,213,000 after acquiring an additional 985,520 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4,029.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 621,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,410,000 after acquiring an additional 606,482 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,047,000 after purchasing an additional 596,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,039,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,043,595,000 after purchasing an additional 553,275 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,717.50. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $367.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $379.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $344.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

