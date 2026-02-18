The Pennant Group (PNTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $275.1950 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Pennant Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 97,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) is a publicly traded holding company that provides specialized services to the asset management industry. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers outsourced fund administration, securities lending, prime brokerage, and capital markets solutions designed to support hedge funds, private equity firms, mutual funds and other institutional investors. By leveraging a combination of technology platforms and industry expertise, The Pennant Group helps clients streamline middle- and back-office processes, enhance operational efficiency and manage regulatory requirements.

Key service offerings include fund accounting and reporting, trade settlement and reconciliation, risk monitoring, securities lending programs and execution support across a range of asset classes.

