The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Stake Lessened by M&G PLC

M&G PLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 151,802 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36,207.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,694,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,615 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Home Depot by 11.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,903,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,938,935,000 after purchasing an additional 790,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 112.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,147,000 after purchasing an additional 763,739 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.73.

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker upgrades and higher price targets signal analyst confidence — Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $430 and kept an “outperform” rating, and Truist lifted its target to $405 while reiterating a Buy. These lifts provide explicit upside guidance from dealers. Read More. Read More.

Brokerages’ consensus is “Moderate Buy,” reinforcing institutional tilt toward the name and providing a supportive backdrop for longer-term holders. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Home Depot to likely beat upcoming Q4 earnings — upbeat near-term earnings expectations can limit downside if results meet or beat forecasts. Read More.

Analysts expect Home Depot to likely beat upcoming Q4 earnings — upbeat near-term earnings expectations can limit downside if results meet or beat forecasts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company capital discipline (balanced investments, steady dividends, strong cash flow) is highlighted as a long-term value driver, supporting shareholder returns despite cyclical pressures. Read More.

Company capital discipline (balanced investments, steady dividends, strong cash flow) is highlighted as a long-term value driver, supporting shareholder returns despite cyclical pressures. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Home Depot has climbed ~17% over three months, but some analysts warn the stock trades at a premium and faces estimate cuts and housing-related headwinds — a mixed signal that supports caution after strong recent gains. Read More.

Home Depot has climbed ~17% over three months, but some analysts warn the stock trades at a premium and faces estimate cuts and housing-related headwinds — a mixed signal that supports caution after strong recent gains. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational and reputational issues—reports about ICE raids and increased theft (e.g., power tools being locked up)—are cited as concerning to customers and may hurt traffic/transaction trends and investor sentiment. This has contributed to short-term share weakness. Read More.

Operational and reputational issues—reports about ICE raids and increased theft (e.g., power tools being locked up)—are cited as concerning to customers and may hurt traffic/transaction trends and investor sentiment. This has contributed to short-term share weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short-term price pressure: coverage noting the stock declined while the broader market improved underscores profit-taking and sentiment-driven selling today. Read More.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $382.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $426.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

