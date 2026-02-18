The Chemours Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Chemours has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chemours to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Chemours Stock Up 1.3%

CC traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 481,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. Chemours has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

About Chemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Chemours by 478.3% in the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 62,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 51,341 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Vision One Management Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP now owns 1,720,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,696,000 after buying an additional 161,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at $955,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is a global chemistry organization headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its formation, Chemours has focused on delivering performance chemicals that help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve water. The company operates with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and innovation.

Chemours’ principal business activities are organized into three core segments.

