The Chemours Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.
Chemours has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chemours to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.
Chemours Stock Up 1.3%
CC traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 481,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. Chemours has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $21.85.
About Chemours
Chemours Company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is a global chemistry organization headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its formation, Chemours has focused on delivering performance chemicals that help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve water. The company operates with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and innovation.
Chemours’ principal business activities are organized into three core segments.
