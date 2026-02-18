The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and traded as high as $19.87. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $19.8050, with a volume of 25,211 shares trading hands.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.3871 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 217.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.35.

Institutional Trading of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc (NYSE: CEE) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with long-term growth of capital and a high level of current income. Since its initial public offering in 1994, the fund has focused on equity and equity-related securities of companies operating in Central and Eastern Europe. Shares of CEE are traded on the New York Stock Exchange, offering U.S. investors direct exposure to the economic growth and development of this dynamic region.

CEE’s investment strategy combines a macroeconomic top-down framework with rigorous bottom-up security selection.

