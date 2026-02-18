The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,207 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 89.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 198.9% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $118.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.35. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $128.76. The firm has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City that provides a wide range of asset servicing, custody, and related financial infrastructure solutions to institutional clients. Its core businesses include custody and asset servicing, clearing and collateral management, treasury services, securities lending, corporate trust services, and depositary receipt administration. The company also offers investment management and advisory services through its asset management arm and provides technology-enabled solutions for trade processing, foreign exchange, and liquidity management.

BNY Mellon serves a broad client base that includes asset managers, pension funds, corporations, banks, broker-dealers and sovereign entities.

