Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $400.51 and last traded at $410.63. 59,018,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 62,882,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $417.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Roth Mkm set a $505.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Phillip Securities dropped their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 380.21, a PEG ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,426,070,000 after purchasing an additional 375,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,128,100,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

