Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 272.50 and last traded at GBX 271.88, with a volume of 3060794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 248.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 229.25.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported GBX 3.33 EPS for the quarter. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust had a net margin of 81.07% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Sarika Patel acquired 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 263 per share, for a total transaction of £9,465.37. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Launched thirty years ago in June 1989, Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (“TEMIT”) is an investment trust that invests principally in emerging markets companies with the aim of delivering capital growth to shareholders over the long term. While the majority of the Company’s shareholders are based in the UK, shares are quoted on both the London and New Zealand Stock Exchanges.

