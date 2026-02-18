Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 404 and last traded at GBX 403.66, with a volume of 34495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402.

Temple Bar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 382.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 365.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Temple Bar Company Profile

Temple Bar’s investment objective is to provide investors with a growing income combined with growth in capital. It aims to meet this objective by investing primarily in UK equities, across different sectors, maintaining a balance of larger and smaller/medium-sized companies. The trust has a bias towards FTSE 350 companies. The Trust is managed by Nick Purves and Ian lance of RWC Partners who have over fifty years of investment experience between them and have been working as a partnership for over thirteen years.

