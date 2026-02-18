Tecnoglass Inc. $TGLS Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE:TGLS – Free Report) by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,716 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 290.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 52.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGLS shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a vertically integrated designer, manufacturer and distributor of architectural glass, windows and aluminum products for the construction industry. The company’s product portfolio includes tempered, laminated and insulated glass units, high‐performance aluminum windows, curtainwall systems and storefront solutions tailored to commercial, residential and institutional projects.

Established in 1994 as a family‐run enterprise in Barranquilla, Colombia, Tecnoglass has grown through significant investments in automated production lines, research and development, and international quality certifications.

