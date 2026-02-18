Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Techtronic Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.94 and last traded at $78.22, with a volume of 36947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.64.

Techtronic Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (TTI) is a Hong Kong‑based global manufacturer and marketer of tools and equipment for professional, industrial and consumer markets. The company develops and sells power tools, outdoor power equipment, hand tools, accessories and floorcare products. TTI’s product strategy emphasizes cordless and battery‑powered platforms, integrating advanced battery chemistry and brushless motor technology to serve trade professionals and DIY consumers seeking portable, high‑performance solutions.

TTI markets its products through a portfolio of well‑known brands and a broad distribution network that includes wholesalers, home improvement retailers, specialist dealerships and online channels.

