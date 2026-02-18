TD Securities Lowers iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$189.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$192.00 to C$189.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$190.00 to C$181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$167.00 target price on iA Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$178.14.

Shares of TSE IAG traded down C$20.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$149.43. The company had a trading volume of 882,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,609. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$174.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$163.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. iA Financial has a one year low of C$115.21 and a one year high of C$182.99.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C$3.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at iA Financial

In other news, Director Denis Ricard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.25, for a total value of C$525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,762,500. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

