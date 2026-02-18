TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Down 14.6% in January

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 115,406 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 135,083 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,697 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,697 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Institutional Trading of TAT Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TAT Technologies by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TAT Technologies by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in TAT Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.
TAT Technologies Stock Up 4.2%
NASDAQ TATT traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,860. TAT Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $643.57 million, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About TAT Technologies
TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.
Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.
