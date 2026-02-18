Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Targa Resources stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $224.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,042. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.32. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.14 and a 1 year high of $226.00.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

In other news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $498,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,748.81. This trade represents a 8.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,389,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $625,272,000 after purchasing an additional 572,562 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 36,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE: TRGP) is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

