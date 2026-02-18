Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.8750.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Talkspace from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Talkspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Talkspace

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talkspace

Talkspace Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Talkspace in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TALK opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. Talkspace has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $634.48 million, a PE ratio of 127.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Talkspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc (NASDAQ:TALK) is a digital mental health company that provides online therapy and psychiatry services through a secure, cloud-based platform. Headquartered in New York City, Talkspace enables individuals and couples to connect with licensed therapists and psychiatrists via text messaging, live audio, and video sessions. The company’s platform is accessible through web and mobile applications, allowing clients to seek professional support anytime and from any location with an internet connection.

The company’s core offerings include therapy plans that range from unlimited text-based messaging with a dedicated therapist to scheduled live video sessions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.