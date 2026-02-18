Tagger (TAG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $41.56 Million

Tagger (TAG) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Tagger has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tagger token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Tagger has a total market capitalization of $41.56 million and $3.36 million worth of Tagger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,492.62 or 0.99958853 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tagger Token Profile

Tagger’s launch date was December 26th, 2024. Tagger’s total supply is 405,380,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,380,800,000 tokens. Tagger’s official Twitter account is @taggerai. The official website for Tagger is www.tagger.pro.

Buying and Selling Tagger

According to CryptoCompare, “Tagger (TAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Tagger has a current supply of 405,380,800,000 with 108,404,572,594 in circulation. The last known price of Tagger is 0.00039523 USD and is up 4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $3,338,196.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tagger.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tagger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tagger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tagger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

