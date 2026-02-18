Syon Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Syon Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,479 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Syon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $21,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Axecap Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
Key iShares Gold Trust News
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish technical patterns and expectations of eventual Fed rate cuts are supporting upside potential for gold, which could underpin IAU if key supports hold. Gold and Silver Technical Analysis: Bullish Structure Builds Ahead of FOMC Minutes
- Positive Sentiment: Gold has shown a bounce above the ~$4,935 area despite dollar strength, suggesting short-term resilience that could stabilize IAU flows. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: $5,000 Clash as Dollar Firms – Break or Reversal?
- Positive Sentiment: ANZ and other strategists are projecting materially higher gold later this year (ANZ sees ~$5,800/oz in Q2), a bullish fundamental narrative that could attract flows back into IAU if momentum returns. ANZ sees gold hitting $5,800 an ounce in the second quarter
- Positive Sentiment: Commentary pushing back on bearish calls (e.g., JP Morgan critique) supports the view that current dips may be corrective, not trend-reversal, which is constructive for IAU holders. JP Morgan says there’s a case against the gold rally continuing – and it’s wrong
- Neutral Sentiment: Traders are awaiting the FOMC minutes; near-term moves may hinge on Fed commentary, yields and dollar momentum rather than fresh macro shocks—this keeps IAU’s direction uncertain until minutes are parsed. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Retreats As Chinese New Year Holidays Begin
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple technical analyses point to support near the 50-day MA / Fibonacci levels; these are watch points for traders but don’t guarantee a sustained reversal. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Traders Eye 50-Day MA for Gold Rally Price Prediction
- Negative Sentiment: Risk-on developments—U.S.-Iran talks and other easing geopolitical headlines—have reduced safe-haven demand, pressuring gold and therefore IAU. Gold and Silver Prices Fall as U.S.-Iran Talks Begin. Trump Says Tehran Wants a Deal.
- Negative Sentiment: Reports of strong long-liquidation and short-term selling pressure drove sharp intraday losses in gold; that type of positioning unwind hits IAU directly. Gold, silver see strong losses amid weak long liquidation
- Negative Sentiment: Heightened speculative activity and ETF volatility in China adds downside risk—volatile outflows or trading in regional ETFs can amplify swings in global gold ETFs like IAU. Safety No Longer? ETF Volatility in China Grips Gold
iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance
iShares Gold Trust Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
