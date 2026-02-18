Syon Capital LLC Trims Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Syon Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $159.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $370.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $179.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.53.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. The trade was a 34.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 341,260 shares of company stock valued at $54,256,985 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

