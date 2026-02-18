Syon Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 246.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank of America from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

BAC stock opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

