Syon Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 246.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America’s research surveys on AI spending, corporate capex and dollar sentiment are getting broad coverage, reinforcing BAC’s role as a market influencer — this visibility can support trading and fee businesses tied to research and advisory. AI Spending Bubble Fear Just Hit An All-Time High, BofA Survey Shows
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Brian Moynihan’s public comments downplaying AI-driven job losses position management as constructive on technology adoption — that can reassure investors focused on execution and the bank’s technology strategy. Brian Moynihan isn’t so worried about an AI jobs bloodbath
- Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America disclosed it crossed a >5% ownership threshold in biotech Galapagos NV — a notable portfolio move that may reflect the firm’s principal-investment activity but isn’t directly tied to core banking earnings. Bank of America Lifts Stake in Galapagos Above 5% Transparency Threshold
- Neutral Sentiment: Analytical coverage of BAC valuation and mixed momentum may keep the stock range-bound — analysts and outlets are reassessing multiples even after recent earnings beats. Assessing Bank Of America (BAC) Valuation As Recent Returns Show Mixed Momentum
- Negative Sentiment: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway trimmed its stake in Bank of America in the latest quarter — a high-profile reduction can sap confidence among some investors and put modest selling pressure on the shares. Berkshire Pares Stakes in Apple and BofA, Adds New York Times Position
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage that big-bank CEOs (including BAC’s) received pay increases after 2025 performance may raise governance scrutiny among investors focused on compensation and returns. Big Bank CEOs received serious pay bumps in 2025 Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan sees compensation rise
Bank of America Stock Up 0.2%
BAC stock opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.
Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.
