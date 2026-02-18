Syon Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $2,721,477,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,047,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279,918 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 14,194.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,722,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,478,458,000 after buying an additional 3,454,258 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $7,976,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,231.37. The trade was a 86.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at $170,052,783.75. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 806,027 shares of company stock valued at $130,289,680. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research raised Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.36.

Positive Sentiment: Chevron-led consortium awarded four offshore lease blocks in Greece, giving Chevron a 70% operating interest and expanding its Mediterranean exploration footprint — a tangible long‑term growth/reserves catalyst. Article Title

Chevron-led consortium awarded four offshore lease blocks in Greece, giving Chevron a 70% operating interest and expanding its Mediterranean exploration footprint — a tangible long‑term growth/reserves catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Chevron announced a larger dividend payout to shareholders, reinforcing its income appeal for yield‑seeking investors as Treasury yields have softened. This supports investor demand for blue‑chip energy dividend names. Article Title

Chevron announced a larger dividend payout to shareholders, reinforcing its income appeal for yield‑seeking investors as Treasury yields have softened. This supports investor demand for blue‑chip energy dividend names. Neutral Sentiment: CVX is a trending ticker on Zacks and other outlets; several write‑ups are re‑examining Chevron’s outlook and positioning relative to peers, which can increase short‑term volume and volatility without changing fundamentals. Article Title

CVX is a trending ticker on Zacks and other outlets; several write‑ups are re‑examining Chevron’s outlook and positioning relative to peers, which can increase short‑term volume and volatility without changing fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Sector commentary notes that integrated energy names like Chevron are generating strong cash flow but still trade at discounts to the broader market — a mixed signal that may keep valuation debates active among investors. Article Title

Sector commentary notes that integrated energy names like Chevron are generating strong cash flow but still trade at discounts to the broader market — a mixed signal that may keep valuation debates active among investors. Negative Sentiment: Despite Melius Research upgrading CVX to a “buy” and raising its price target to $205 (from $155), the market largely ignored the move and shares declined — suggesting the upgrade alone isn’t changing investor conviction and that short‑term selling/rotation is outweighing fresh positive analyst views. Article Title

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $180.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.88. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $186.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

