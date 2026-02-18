Syon Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 299,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,740 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up 1.0% of Syon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $19,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiring Ventures LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Aspiring Ventures LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 68,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

