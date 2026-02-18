Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.85 and traded as high as $9.01. Synchronoss Technologies shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 500,500 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $103.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 289.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc is a global software and services company that provides cloud-based digital transformation solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, and financial institutions. The company’s platform delivers a suite of products designed to automate and manage the provisioning, activation and lifecycle of devices, subscriptions and services across fixed and mobile networks. Synchronoss’s offerings include digital customer engagement tools, identity verification and authentication services, as well as high-volume messaging and collaboration applications.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, Synchronoss serves a diverse customer base spanning North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

