Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) & Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 71.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Sundance Energy Australia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $2.29 million 25.37 -$2.64 million N/A N/A Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Indonesia Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sundance Energy Australia.

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Volatility and Risk

Indonesia Energy has a beta of -0.96, meaning that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, meaning that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sundance Energy Australia beats Indonesia Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering approximately an area of 258 square kilometers located in the Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering approximately an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located in the onshore of West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

