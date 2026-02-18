Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 62259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. CLSA upgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SUHJY

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Performance

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95.

(Get Free Report)

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) is a Hong Kong-based real estate developer and property investor, widely recognized as one of the territory’s largest and most influential property companies. The firm is primarily engaged in the development, sale and leasing of residential, commercial and industrial properties, as well as the ownership and management of investment properties such as shopping centres, office towers and hotels. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and also maintains an over‑the‑counter quotation in the United States.

The company’s core activities include land acquisition and project development, property sales, long‑term leasing and property management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.