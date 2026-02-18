Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) Short Interest Update

Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,133,106 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 6,246,481 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,048 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,048 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPCR traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.28. The stock had a trading volume of 388,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,651. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.82 and a beta of -2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15. Structure Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $94.90.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 63,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 31,972 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Structure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.20.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small‐molecule therapies that target G protein‐coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

Featured Stories

