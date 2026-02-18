Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $720,000 Investment in Sphere Entertainment Co. $SPHR

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 915.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 190.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

SPHR opened at $114.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $118.13.

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $1.35. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $394.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -11.47 EPS for the current year.

SPHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.23.

Sphere Entertainment Co (NYSE: SPHR) is a publicly traded company focused on the development and operation of large-scale immersive entertainment venues. Established as a standalone entity in early 2023 following its separation from Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Sphere leverages cutting-edge audiovisual technologies to create next-generation concert, film and cultural experiences. The company’s flagship venue in Las Vegas showcases its core capabilities, while additional projects are in various stages of development around the world.

At the Las Vegas Sphere, Sphere Entertainment has installed one of the largest LED display surfaces on the planet, wrapping audiences in 16K resolution imagery and spatial audio powered by proprietary sound systems.

