Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF $TIPX

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,482 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIPX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,951,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,920 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,294,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 64,514 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 864,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after buying an additional 29,452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 748,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after buying an additional 54,640 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 661,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after buying an additional 23,730 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Performance
TIPX stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
