Story Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $282.37 Million (IP)

Story (IP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. Story has a market cap of $282.37 million and approximately $50.04 million worth of Story was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Story coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00001673 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Story has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Story Coin Profile

Story’s genesis date was February 12th, 2025. Story’s total supply is 1,024,077,632 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Story’s official message board is www.story.foundation/blog. Story’s official Twitter account is @storyprotocol. Story’s official website is www.story.foundation.

Story Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Story (IP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Story has a current supply of 1,024,068,008 with 350,540,921 in circulation. The last known price of Story is 1.14110289 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $50,070,928.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.story.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Story directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Story should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Story using one of the exchanges listed above.

