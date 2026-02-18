Stock Repurchase Plan Initiated by First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Board of Directors

First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $4.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

First Farmers Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFMR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.05. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850. First Farmers Financial has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.41.

Get First Farmers Financial alerts:

About First Farmers Financial

Get Free Report)

First Farmers Financial Corporation is a bank holding company based in Hamilton, Indiana, serving the financial needs of rural and suburban communities across Central Indiana and Northwest Ohio. It operates through its primary subsidiary, First Farmers Bank & Trust, which provides a range of community banking and trust services designed to support individuals, families, businesses, and agricultural enterprises.

The company’s core business activities include traditional deposit and lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.