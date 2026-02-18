Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February 18th (BABA, CAMT, CROX, CSCO, IBM, LUXE, RYAAY, SMWB, TCEHY, UL)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 18th:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

was downgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a hold rating to a sell rating. Williams Trading currently has $84.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

