State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 50,608 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drum Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC now owns 132,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 45.7% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 6.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 15,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 3.1% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 33,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $14.40 to $14.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 21.76%.

About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras is a Brazilian, state-controlled integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. Founded in 1953, Petrobras is principally engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, and operates across the full value chain from upstream activities through refining, transportation and downstream marketing of petroleum products. The company is a major player in Brazil’s energy sector and is a listed public company with global capital market presence.

Petrobras’s core activities include deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration and production, where it has been a pioneer in developing pre-salt reserves off Brazil’s coast.

