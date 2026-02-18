State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 200,000 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,749.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 351.0% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2478 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

